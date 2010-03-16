Win a chance to play at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010

Ernie Ball has put together a cool competition that gives unsigned

bands the chance to play America´s

greatest guitar music festival, Crossroads 2010, on 26 June.

The lucky winners of the contest will get a 30 minute set at

the festival, a round-trip airfare to Chicago (within the states only - so pan-Atlantic

fans will need to get to the US first, if they win), a hotel stay, endorsement from Ernie Ball and Music Man AND prizes from stateside equipment

mega-store Guitar Center.

In order to enter the competition just head to www.playcrossroads.com and upload one

to five MP3s, a bio and some photos of your guitar-ing faces. Then cross your

fingers.

Other names making an appearance at the one-day festival

include Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy, The Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer

and Jeff Beck. So you´d better get practising those scales!