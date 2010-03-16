Win a chance to play at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010

Ernie Ball has put together a cool competition that gives unsigned
bands the chance to play America´s
greatest guitar music festival, Crossroads 2010, on 26 June.
The lucky winners of the contest will get a 30 minute set at
the festival, a round-trip airfare to Chicago (within the states only - so pan-Atlantic
fans will need to get to the US first, if they win), a hotel stay, endorsement from Ernie Ball and Music Man AND prizes from stateside equipment
mega-store Guitar Center.
In order to enter the competition just head to www.playcrossroads.com and upload one
to five MP3s, a bio and some photos of your guitar-ing faces. Then cross your
fingers.
Other names making an appearance at the one-day festival
include Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy, The Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer
and Jeff Beck. So you´d better get practising those scales!