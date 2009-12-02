WIN a Blackstar Series One 45 combo!

TG was blown away earlier this year by the sound, features and overall value of

Blackstar

's Series One amps.

So much, in fact, that the 100 head received a TG Group Test Winner Award, while the 45 combo was celebrated with a TG Best Buy Award.

Blackstar has built up an enviable reputation since launching onto the market with its HT range of valve-based pedals almost three years ago.

The flexible Series One amps continue Blackstar's ethos of providing you with "the sound in your head".

The patented ISF filter control takes you from a smooth British crunch to an American bite, while Blackstar's Dynamic Power Reduction can reduce the output power to four and a half watts.

The 2x12 Celestion neodymium speakers not only sound great, but also make the amp manageably lightweight, plus there's a speaker-emulated output for sending to a recorder/PA system.

