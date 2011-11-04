Video: Kenny Wayne Shepherd 'Never Lookin' Back' lesson

Watch the video above to see blues ace Kenny Wayne Shepherd explain the 'Stones-like riffs behind his recent single 'Never Lookin' Back'.

The guitarist released his sixth album, 'How I Go', back in August and has put together a short series of videos for Total Guitar. The video above is the second instalment; in the first Kenny talked us through his 1961 Strat.

If you feel inspired to brush up on your own licks, check out our 'Essentials: Blues scale riffs' video lesson.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is in the UK next week for a one-off date at London's Koko on 7 November. Head to www.ticketweb.co.uk to buy tickets.