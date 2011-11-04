More

Video: Kenny Wayne Shepherd 'Never Lookin' Back' lesson

By

The blues prodigy talks you through his recent single

Watch the video above to see blues ace Kenny Wayne Shepherd explain the 'Stones-like riffs behind his recent single 'Never Lookin' Back'.

The guitarist released his sixth album, 'How I Go', back in August and has put together a short series of videos for Total Guitar. The video above is the second instalment; in the first Kenny talked us through his 1961 Strat.

If you feel inspired to brush up on your own licks, check out our 'Essentials: Blues scale riffs' video lesson.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is in the UK next week for a one-off date at London's Koko on 7 November. Head to www.ticketweb.co.uk to buy tickets.