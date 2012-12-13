Total Guitar now available digitally on Google Play in the UK!

Google Play has today launched its Magazines store in the UK, meaning Android-equipped Total Guitar readers can now buy the magazine digitally for their device.

To visit Total Guitar's page on Google Play, and for a list of compatible Android devices, click here.

Subscriptions start at just £2.49 a month - currently with a 30 day free trial - and single issues are available for £2.99. You can download issues directly to your device the day they go on sale.

Downloading the magazine is easy: download the Google Play Magazines app, and search for 'Total Guitar'. Once you've downloaded the issue, it will be available forever, even if you need to remove it from your device.