Total Guitar issue 214: Inside the mag
Another huge issue that's packed with content
The second issue of the new-look Total Guitar magazine is now available on newsstands nationwide, but you can have a look inside right here. This month, Zakk Wylde graces the cover and you can learn to play AC/DC’s rallying cry ‘Back In Black’.
Total Guitar issue 214 is on sale 15 April to 13 May.
"The glass is always half empty? At least we've got half a beer…"
TG sits down with Zakk Wylde, the chatterbox king of crunch, for an extensive interview, including an exclusive look at his new home studio, his thoughts on William Shatner and what happens when a Viking metaller stares death in the face.
News team: assemble!
Every month, TG’s Monitor section brings you the best new bands, studio reports, news and incoming gear. Pick up this month’s issue to find out about AC/DC’s massive new UK exhibition, Whitesnake’s forthcoming tour and Black Stone Cherry’s latest album.
Sexy features with sexy people
TG finds out how Kentucky indie kids Cage The Elephant are currently infecting the minds of the masses and channelling the likes of The Pixies and Mudhoney with their second record ‘Thank You, Happy Birthday’.
Check out Cradock's paddock…
When recording his latest opus, Ocean Colour Scene guitarist and Paul Weller collaborator Steve Cradock opted for the Devonshire countryside over a stuffy studio. We sent Ed Mitchell to investigate, but the pair spent most of their time in the pub.
Distortion pedals group test
You get to stamp on them when you’re angry and they make your guitar into a wall-smashing beast of fury. In short, distortion pedals are awesome. We fed four of the latest into the ‘reviewinator’.
Learn to play
TG214 features a top-notch collection of tracks to learn, including AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’, Black Label Society’s ‘Bleed For Me’, Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ and Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’. Not only can you read the stories behind the songs, we provide the gear settings, chords and related scales where appropriate too.
Access All Areas: Funeral For A Friend
Find out what happened when TG’s intrepid staff writer, Matt Parker, traversed the Welsh wilderness to catch the first date of Funeral For A Friend’s UK tour in Aberystwyth.
Mmm… Guitars.
In this issue, there are 17 pages of gear reviews to be absorbed and enjoyed, including group tests, head-to-heads and this rather attractive PRS SE245.
