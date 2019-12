TG240 comes with a selection of drum loops courtesy of Big Fish Audio and its UK distributor, Time and Space.

Download the folder below, and you'll find over 200MB of grooves and fills for you to start composing over, taken from the following Big Fish Audio libraries:

Acoustic Indie Pop

Americana Country

Fury - Modern Indie Pop Rock

Hard Rock - Decade Of Distortion

Highway Blues

Indie Rock Addiction

Metric - Odd Meter Drum Loops

Rock Cinema