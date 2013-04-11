TG240: Free Toontrack EZdrummer Lite for every reader!

TG240's over feature is all about songwriting, so to help you write your rhythm parts, we've teamed up with Toontrack and UK Distributor Time And Space to offer every TG reader a free download of Toontrack's fantastic EZ Drummer Lite plugin.

EZ Drummer Lite works within your host recording software (Cubase, GarageBand, Logic, Pro Tools etc.) and offers a taste of EZ Drummer's multi-miked virtual drum kit, and comes with a selection of MIDI programmed drum beats for you to play your songs over. It's the perfect way to quickly add drum parts to your compositions. You can even program your own!

Unfortunately this offer is now closed.