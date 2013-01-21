TG237 on sale now: Biffy Clyro

Total Guitar issue 237 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide from today!
Total Guitar 237 features an exclusive guitar interview with Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, where he discusses new double album, 'Opposites', how the band nearly split, and why nothing beats playing guitar and screaming your head off!
Tabs
- Biffy Clyro 'Stingin' Belle'
- Judas Preist 'Breaking The Law'
- Dire Straits 'Money For Nothing'
- The All-American Rejects 'Beekeeper's Daughter'
- Deftones 'Rocket Skates'
Interviews & features
- Shoot Your Own Music Video!
- Steve Vai
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Orianthi
- Bad Religion
- Rig Tour: Of Mice And Men
Technique
- Steal Their Style: Joe Perry
- Alternate Picking Workout
- Essentials: Powerchord inversions
- Guest Lesson: Gus G
- Rockschool: Doublestops
- RGT: A Natural Minor Scale
Gear
The latest new kit from Diezel, Fender, Faith, Gibson, and more. Plus! The best budget multi-FX units.