More

TG237 on sale now: Biffy Clyro

By ()

Plus learn to play Biffy, Dire Straits, Judas Preist,

Total Guitar issue 237 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide from today!

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone and iPod Touch

Buy Total Guitar for Android devices via Google Play (UK only)

Buy Total Guitar via Zinio


Total Guitar 237 features an exclusive guitar interview with Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, where he discusses new double album, 'Opposites', how the band nearly split, and why nothing beats playing guitar and screaming your head off!

Tabs

  • Biffy Clyro 'Stingin' Belle'
  • Judas Preist 'Breaking The Law'
  • Dire Straits 'Money For Nothing'
  • The All-American Rejects 'Beekeeper's Daughter'
  • Deftones 'Rocket Skates'

Interviews & features

  • Shoot Your Own Music Video!
  • Steve Vai
  • Bullet For My Valentine
  • Orianthi
  • Bad Religion
  • Rig Tour: Of Mice And Men

Technique

Gear

The latest new kit from Diezel, Fender, Faith, Gibson, and more. Plus! The best budget multi-FX units.