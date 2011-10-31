TG221: Alter Bridge – The saviours of heavy rock guitar

Total Guitar issue 221 is now on sale and it's Alter Bridge's first ever TG cover, featuring a full tab and backing track for 'Blackbird', plus a massive Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy interview.



Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)

Features

Alter Bridge

Mark and Myles talk TG through the band's three albums and the long, hard road to their first UK arena tour

Tony Iommi

Saxophones, Strats, a new signature model and 40 years steering Sabbath to greatness. In an unmissable interview, the metal master answers your questions about the 'Sabbath years

Mastodon

Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher give us a unique track-by-track guide to 'The Hunter'

Robbie Robertson

The Band frontman on his tone and working with Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan

Machine Head

Robb Flynn talks new ambitious and triumphant album 'Unto The Locust', plus his new signature guitar

Roy Harper

Zeppelin wrote a tribute to him, Pink Floyd owed him money. Roy speaks

Learn To Play

FULL TABS



Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for…

The Stone Roses 'I Am The Resurrection' (Pt. One)

The Darkness 'Black Shuck'

Alter Bridge 'Blackbird'

Mozart 'Rondo Alla Turca'

Train 'Hey, Soul Sister'

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS



Mastodon 'Spectrelight' (riff)

Essentials: Barre chords

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Matt Schofield Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Initial Stage Rock

Gear reviews

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice

This month we look at the Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster, Yamaha RGX420DZII, Group Test: Electric starter packs, Laney Ironheart IRT120H, TC Electronic Röttweiler Distortion, Head To Head: Peavey HP Singlecut SC-2 vs Cort CR250, Italia Maranello '61, Native Instruments Guitar Rig Pro 5, IronGear Volt Pickups, Electro-Harmonix Ravish Sitar. Plus! Accessories and Ed's Shed.

Competition

Win a Fractal Audio Axe-FX II worth £2000!

The hottest amp modeller in the world could be yours