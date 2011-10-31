TG221: Alter Bridge – The saviours of heavy rock guitar

Total Guitar issue 221 is now on sale and it's Alter Bridge's first ever TG cover, featuring a full tab and backing track for 'Blackbird', plus a massive Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy interview.
Features
Alter Bridge
Mark and Myles talk TG through the band's three albums and the long, hard road to their first UK arena tour
Tony Iommi
Saxophones, Strats, a new signature model and 40 years steering Sabbath to greatness. In an unmissable interview, the metal master answers your questions about the 'Sabbath years
Mastodon
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher give us a unique track-by-track guide to 'The Hunter'
Robbie Robertson
The Band frontman on his tone and working with Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan
Machine Head
Robb Flynn talks new ambitious and triumphant album 'Unto The Locust', plus his new signature guitar
Roy Harper
Zeppelin wrote a tribute to him, Pink Floyd owed him money. Roy speaks
Learn To Play
FULL TABS
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for…
The Stone Roses 'I Am The Resurrection' (Pt. One)
The Darkness 'Black Shuck'
Alter Bridge 'Blackbird'
Mozart 'Rondo Alla Turca'
Train 'Hey, Soul Sister'
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Mastodon 'Spectrelight' (riff)
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Matt Schofield Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Initial Stage Rock
Gear reviews
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice
This month we look at the Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster, Yamaha RGX420DZII, Group Test: Electric starter packs, Laney Ironheart IRT120H, TC Electronic Röttweiler Distortion, Head To Head: Peavey HP Singlecut SC-2 vs Cort CR250, Italia Maranello '61, Native Instruments Guitar Rig Pro 5, IronGear Volt Pickups, Electro-Harmonix Ravish Sitar. Plus! Accessories and Ed's Shed.
Competition
Win a Fractal Audio Axe-FX II worth £2000!
The hottest amp modeller in the world could be yours