TG205: Avenged Sevenfold cover!

Avenged Sevenfold

Find out how Synyster Gates, Zakky Vengeance and their bandmates beat adversity to produce a "musical masterpiece". Including a video lesson of the 'Nightmare' solo and tabs for six lead techniques.

Get Axe Fit!

Get your guitaring muscles in shape with TG's exercise regime!

Percussive Acoustic Stars

Discover the beauty of acoustic guitar with Kaki King and John Butler.

Prog Guitar

Porcupine Tree guitarist Steven Wilson on prog guitar and its heroes.

Beginner's Guide To Vintage Effects

Revitalise your signal chain with some old-school stompboxes. What to look for and how to buy.

Mystery Jets

The Eel Pie island marauders have made the best record of their career and a classic guitar album for the naughties. Discover the tone and songwriting secrets behind 'Serotonin'.

Murder By Death

We take a closer look at their atmospheric breed of Americana.

Tabs, tabs, tabby McTabs…

Learn to play Albert King 'Born Under A Bad Sign', Radiohead 'Paranoid Android', Kiss 'Detroit Rock City', Foals 'Miami' (intro riff), The Kinks 'Lola', Alkaline Trio 'This Addiction', Van Halen 'Eruption', Top 5 Grunge Riffs (inc. Nirvana and Pearl Jam) AND Mystery Jets 'Dreaming Of Another World' riff.

TG205 Gear Reviews: This month's Rocked & Rated section

Every month TG's Rocked & Rated section brings you a choice selection of the coolest new guitars, amps and pedals... And then reviews the crap out of them. Here's what you'll find in this issue.

Audio: Peavey 6505+ 112 Combo

Reviews Editor Stuart Williams puts the combo version of Peavey's classic metal amp through its paces. Hear it online and then read the full review in TG205.

WIN Avenged Sevenfold signature guitars!

We've buddied up with the generous folk at Westside Distribution to offer you the chance to win Synyster Gates' and Zacky Vengeance's signature Schecter guitars.