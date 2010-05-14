TG202: BUMPER ISSUE featuring 21 TRACKS to learn

TG202 on sale now! BUMPER ISSUE featuring Bullet For My Valentine, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers and 21 TRACKS to learn…



Total Guitar issue 202 hits news-stands today and it's a HUGE issue, in which you can learn over 20 riffs and/or full tracks.



Featured in Total Guitar issue 202:

- A six page cover feature with Bullet For My Valentine and video lessons for five of the new album's best riffs.

- Interviews with the likes of Thirty Seconds To Mars, Judas Priest, Kids In Glass Houses and All Time Low.

- Learn five essential Britpop riffs with our on-disc video lessons including Blur 'Song 2', Pulp 'Disco 2000', Supergrass 'Alright', Suede 'Animal Nitrate' and Oasis 'Supersonic'.

- Full guitar AND bass tabs and backing tracks for Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Mellowshop Slinky In B Major'.

- FULL TABS and backing tracks for Newton Faulkner's 'Teardrop' cover, Steve Ray Vaughan's 'Pride And Joy', Funkadelic's 'Red Hot Mama'.

- A Jeff Beck technique analysis: get to grips with Beck's tricks!

- A guide to nailing the Nashville sound: fry your riffs, southern style.

- Beyond basics. Tips for breaking out of the pentatonic rut!

- Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa and Tommy Emmanuel once again grace us with their on-screen presence for some more video lessons.

Gear reviews:

We've also got enough equipment reviews to give gear-heads thoroughly sweaty palms, including reviews of:

- Fender's new(old) Road Worn '72 Telecaster Custom

- IK Multimedia's latest Amplitube instalment, Amplitube 3

- A mid-priced electro-acoustic round-up

- The Ibanez RGD320 - a new six-string designed specifically for down-tuners

- Digitech's JamMan Solo stompbox - a looper pedal in compact form

- Blackheart's BH100H Hothead amplifier head

- The Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Boy delay pedal

- The MXR Custom Comp compressor pedal

We haven't even mentioned our Boss pedal board competition (in which you can take your pick of Boss' enormous stompbox range), the Deftones 'Rocket Skates' video lesson, Ed's Shed, Steal Their Sound, the best new guitar bands in Those About To Rock OR album reviews of Jeff Beck, John 5, The Dead Weather, The Black Keys…