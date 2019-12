Slash has recorded a rocked-up version of the theme tune to the ultra-addictive mobile game, 'Angry Birds Space'.

The new version of the track will be included with the latest version of the game, and current owners can hear the track by updating their app.

Meanwhile, Slash also unveiled his own 'Angry Birds' avatar, the Slashbirds, featuring his signature top hat, shades and Les Paul.

Check out the video below to hear Slash talk about 'Angry Birds', and play a long to the track.