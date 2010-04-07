Santana plans covers album with Slash-style contributors

The ever-enigmatic Carlos Santana is still (relatively) fresh from the reissue of his seminal 90s hit album ‘Supernatural´, but he´s already lining up a new covers album.

According to Billboard, the guitarist plans to cover classic rock hits with a variety of collaborators; some new, some old friends.

Apparently the new full length will feature collaborations with Rob Thomas (the Matchbox Twenty singer who appeared on Santana´s hit ‘Smooth´) on a cover of Cream´s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love´, India.Arie on Beatles´ tune ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps´, JoeCocker on Hendrix´s ‘Little Wing´ and Scott Weiland (of Stone Temple Pilots) on ‘Can´t You Hear Me Knocking´ (originally by The Rolling Stones).

It´s also thought Santana has designs on Deep Purple´s ‘Smoke On The Water´ and Creedence Clearwater Revival´s ‘Fortunate Son´, though he doesn´t appear to have chosen collaborators for those songs yet and it´s not clear if he will.

Santana says, “We're not comparing or competing with those artists - we're complementing them.”

No release date yet, for now you'll have to make do with this video of another Santana cover, Fleetwood Mac's 'Black Magic Woman'.