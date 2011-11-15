Rodrigo y Gabriela: New album & 2012 UK tour dates

Everyone's favourite divinely gifted, metal-influenced Mexican acoustic wizards Rodrigo y Gabriela are due to return with a new album, 'Area 52', and UK tour dates in 2012.

This time, the duo have relocated to Havana and hooked up with a 13-piece orchestra, known as C.U.B.A. and formed, we're told, of some of the best players in the city.

The resulting collection, 'Area 52', is out 23 January and features reworked versions of some of Rodrigo y Gabriela's best known tracks, including 'Tamacun', 'Santa Domingo' and 'Diablo Rojo'.

'Area 52' also represents the first time the twosome have collaborated with other musicians on their own recordings.

Finally, they'll be bring the whole shebang - 13-piece Cuban orchestra included - to the UK for a short series of tour dates approximately a month after the album is released. Full dates below.

Head to www.livenation.co.uk to get hold of your tickets for the Rodrigo y Gabriela tour dates. Go see them - they'll knock your pants off.

19 February - Olympia, Dublin

21 February - O2 Academy, Glasgow

22 February - HMV Ritz, Manchester

24 February - O2 Academy Brixton, London