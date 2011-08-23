Noel Gallagher announces more UK tour dates

Good news for team Noel. The singer/songwriter has announced another three 2011 UK tour dates with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The man with the songs sold out his first three dates (beginning on the 23 October at Dublin's Olympia Theatre) in a matter of minutes and has since added a hometown appearance at Manchester's O2 Apollo on 26 October, as well as two more London dates (at the HMV Forum and Roundhouse on 30 and 31 October respectively).

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Thursday (25 August) at 9am through NoelGallagher.com and the usual online outlets.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' first single 'The Death Of You And Me' is out now and their self-titled album is due 17 October. Watch the 'The Death Of You And Me' video here.

23 October - Dublin, Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT

26 October - Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 October - Edinburgh, Usher Hall - SOLD OUT

29 October - London, HMV Hammersmith Apollo - SOLD OUT

30 October - London, HMV Forum

31 October - London, Roundhouse