New Found Glory, King Blues and Capdown for Slam Dunk 2010

Slam Dunk Festival

has announced the first wave of bands confirmed for its 2010 event.

On the line-up so far are New Found Glory, The King Blues, Four Year Strong and (a newly reformed) Capdown.

Set to run 29-30 May, the fledgling punk festival seems to be getting a little bolder this year, taking place at two sites - Leeds University in the north and Hertfordshire University´s Hatfield Campus in the south - and expanding its capacity to 10,000.

Other bands confirmed to play include Rx Bandits, Out Of Sight, Every Avenue and Set Your Goals. Keep an eye on the Slam Dunk

website

for further announcements.

Buy Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival