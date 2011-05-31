Ministry Of Guitar unveils London and Exeter academies

Ministry Of Guitar and the International Guitar Foundation (IGF) have announced details of two summer academies for 11 to 18 year-old musicians, set to take place in London and Exeter respectively.

London Rocks kicks off at the Guitar Institute 23 to 27 July and South West Rocks takes place at the University Of Exeter 8 to 12 August. The organisers are promising "five days of music making with exceptional tutors and state of the art facilities."

Led by IGF's senior tutor Martin Goulding, the syllabus will cover a variety of techniques from rhythm playing to soloing, including a set list of classic rock artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and AC/CD and alternative rock artists like Muse, Green Day, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

More advanced players will explore the styles of 'The Big Four' - thrash metal legends Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

In addition, Rockschool and the Guitar Institute are awarding a free scholarship for both the London and Exeter events. Simply record yourself playing any level three or four piece from the Rockschool syllabus, upload it to YouTube and send the link to liz@igf.org.uk by 15 June.

Head to ministryofguitar.co.uk/booking or email info@igf.org.uk for more information and to book tickets.