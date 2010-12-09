Live and Unsigned: Win a record deal and 100-date tour!

Live and Unsigned is the UK's biggest unsigned music competition for original artists of all genres and the auditions are open from now until the end of January.

Interested acts just need to head the Live and Unsigned website and register. Successful applicants will then be invited to an audition day, which will be taking place all over the UK throughout January and February.

The grand prize includes a recording contract with Future Music Management, a publicity package worth £15,000 (including coverage in 'Kerrang!', 'Q', 'NME', 'Mojo' and 'The Fly'), a further £15,000 towards a single release package (including studio time and promotion), a UK tour of up to 100 shows (with expenses up to £7,500) and the development of a clothing brand with Extreme State!

The grand finale will take place at London's indigO2 venue (within the O2 dome) in front of a live crowd of 2,500 and a judging panel drawn from across the industry including Slade frontman Noddy Holder.

Those who take part in the regional finals will also be in the running to win £250 worth of studio time, a music video produced by MUZU.TV and/or £300 worth of Extreme State clothing of their choice.

Head to the Live and Unsigned website for more information.