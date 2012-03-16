Live and Unsigned finalist for Sweden's Peace and Love festival

Gigantically enormous UK music competition Live and Unsigned is planning to send one of its finalists to Sweden's Peace and Love festival, meaning they'll join a bill featuring Enter Shikari and Bloc Party.

If you've been reading this here website, or associated magazine of rock power, for the last year or so then you'll know that Live and Unsigned is a sizeable music competition with some seriously big dawg, player-style prizes for the taking.

Now the organisers have announced that an area finalist will win a slot at Peace and Love festival in Sweden, which will also feature the likes of Skrillex, Rihanna and Bloc Party, as well Enter Shikari, My Morning Jacket, Arch Enemy, Dropkick Murphys and Clutch, to name a choice selection.

It's a pretty amazing opportunity and Live and Unsigned will be covering the travel costs, so the winners can get in the Easyjet sandwiches without breaking out the traveller's cheques.

If you think that's impressive, the grand final winner stands to take home £10,000 cash, a UK tour of up to 100 shows and publicity in a host of national music mags (TG's publisher Future is the event's media partner).

The 2012 competition is now in full swing, so it's too late for new bands to enter, but if you fancy a piece of the action next year just click on this Live and Unsigned link-a-mabob and you'll be whisked over to the 2013 registration page.