Jimi hendrix guitar auction

The guitar Hendrix played before he was famous goes up for auction next month. Does anyone have a spare $180,000 tucked under their mattress?

That's how much the Fender Duo-Sonic Jimi played on tour with the Isley Brothers is expected to fetch.

The blond Duo-Sonic is a 1959 or 1960 model, which the 21-year-old Hendrix paid $160 for before joining the Isley's as a session man on their tour of 1964.

Of course, as a solo artist, Jimi was known primarily as a Strat man, which explains why this Fender went into storage before reappearing in Hendrix manager Chas Chandler's studio.

Chandler sold the guitar in 1982 for £400 to music agent and manager Rod Weinberg.

The Duo-Sonic goes under the hammer at Cameo Auctioneers Records' Music & Memorabilia Auction on November 2.

Check out these shots, including some original artwork by Jimi, courtesy of Small World News Service.

Jimi hendrix fender duo sonic guitar auction

Jimi hendrix guitar auction artwork