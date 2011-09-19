Jackson X-Series: 12 new models announced
Dinky DKXT (MSRP £454.80)
Primary purveyor of all things spiky, heavy and metal as your mother, Jackson, has announced no less than 12 additions to its X-Series, including new Warrior, Rhoads and Dinky models.
All of the new models have MSRPs between £400 and £700 and feature shark-fin inlays, compound-radius fretboards (which curve at the nut and flatten towards the body) and high-output humbuckers.
King V KVXMG (MSRP £598.80)
King V KVXT (MSRP £502.80)
Rhoads RR24XT (MSRP £502.80)
Rhoads RRXMG (MSRP £658.80)
Rhoads RRXT (MSRP £550.80)
Soloist SLX (MSRP £550.80)
Soloist SLXQ (MSRP £550.80)
Soloist SLXT (MSRP £502.80)
Super Light Soloist SLSXMG (£550.80)
Warrior WRXMG (MSRP £598.80)
Warrior WRXTMG (MSRP £598.80)
