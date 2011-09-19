Jackson X-Series: 12 new models announced

Primary purveyor of all things spiky, heavy and metal as your mother, Jackson, has announced no less than 12 additions to its X-Series, including new Warrior, Rhoads and Dinky models.

All of the new models have MSRPs between £400 and £700 and feature shark-fin inlays, compound-radius fretboards (which curve at the nut and flatten towards the body) and high-output humbuckers.