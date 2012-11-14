How to print pages from your Total Guitar digital edition

With the latest version of Total Guitar's enhanced digital edition it's possible to print pages directly from your device.

Until recently, this was only possible with AirPrint compatible printers, but here's how you can print to most printers directly from your digital edition of Total Guitar using some free software from Netgear.

Step one

Visit www.netgear.com/genie and download the software to your Mac or PC. It's a small download, so shouldn't take long.

Step two

Install the Network Genie software, make sure your printer is connected to the computer and load the program. On the left-hand side of the screen you'll see a tab labelled 'AirPrint'. Click this and Genie should discover your printer.

Step three

Open the page of TG you want to print on your device and tap the screen. In the top-right corner you'll see the print icon appear. Tap this and choose your page (left or right). Your 'Printer Options' box will appear. Select your printer, hit 'Print' and you're done!