High Voltage Festival To Feature Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde And Gary Moore

is a new London-based rock event, set to take
place 24-25 of July and it´s going to be a great weekend for guitar
fans.
Among the acts confirmed so far are blues guitarist and TG fave Joe
Bonamassa (whose new album, ‘Black Rock´, will be reviewed in TG200),
Irish guitar legend Gary Moore, ZZ Top, Clutch, Focus, Black Label
Society and The Answer.
The festival aims to appeal to a broad crowd and is hoping that its
dedicated Rock, Metal and Prog stages will mean that there is something
for every rock fan.
In addition, the event is sponsored by our sister mag Classic Rock, so
you know that High Voltage will have the music fan´s best interests at
heart. Keep an eye on the
for more updates.