High Voltage Festival To Feature Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde And Gary Moore

High Voltage Festival

is a new London-based rock event, set to take

place 24-25 of July and it´s going to be a great weekend for guitar

fans.

Among the acts confirmed so far are blues guitarist and TG fave Joe

Bonamassa (whose new album, ‘Black Rock´, will be reviewed in TG200),

Irish guitar legend Gary Moore, ZZ Top, Clutch, Focus, Black Label

Society and The Answer.

The festival aims to appeal to a broad crowd and is hoping that its

dedicated Rock, Metal and Prog stages will mean that there is something

for every rock fan.

In addition, the event is sponsored by our sister mag Classic Rock, so

you know that High Voltage will have the music fan´s best interests at

heart. Keep an eye on the

Classic Rock website

for more updates.

Buy tickets for High Voltage Festival