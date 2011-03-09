High Voltage festival: new bands added to bill

High voltage festival - primitai

High Voltage, the London festival sponsored by TG's sister mag 'Classic Rock', has announced a string of new bands appearing across the 23 to 24 July weekend.

The full announcement list is as follows: John Lee's Barclay James Harvest, Skin, Rival Sons, Amplifier, Von Hertzen Brothers, Neurosis, Electric Wizard, Evile, Grand Magus, Ravens Creed, Primitai (pictured), Attica Rage, Black Spiders, Gentlemans Pistols and Furyon.

In addition, the event's previously confirmed headliners include Judas Priest - in what's being described as their farewell festival show - and prog rock goliaths Dream Theater, who will be making their first UK appearance without drummer and founding member Mike Portnoy.

High Voltage festival will take place 23 to 24 July in Victoria Park, London. Head to www.highvoltagefestival.com for more information and to buy tickets.