Got a question for Machine Head? Tell us and win some D'Addario strings!

Got a question for machine head?

TG is interviewing Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel from the mighty Machine Head on their biggest UK tour to date next week (see the video below) and we're giving you the chance to ask them your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask one of the most talented guitar duos in modern metal, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Machine Head' and your name, location and question.

Choose wisely - this is your chance to get inside (guitar playing) info straight from the mouth of the Machine!

Maybe you're trying to get to grips with learning riffs from their monstrous new album 'Unto The Locust' or have a question about their current touring rigs, or even Robb's new Epiphone signature. The choice is yours…

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about Phil and Robb's guitar playing, gear or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.

If we pick your question, you'll win a set of D'Addario guitar strings and feature in a forthcoming issue of Total Guitar.

YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/v/gscofEaRxZg