Got a question for Joe Satriani? Tell us and win some strings!

TG is interviewing Chickenfoot guitarist and shredmaster Joe Satriani soon and we're giving you the chance to ask him your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask the mighty Satch, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages with the subject line 'Question for Satch' and your name, location and question.

It could be a question on this technique, gear, the forthcoming Chickenfoot album 'III', or even when he gave Steve Vai and Metallica's Kirk Hammett lessons. We want to hear them!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.