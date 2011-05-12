Got a question for Def Leppard? Tell us and win some strings!

TG is interviewing Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell next week, and we're giving you the chance to ask him your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask the dynamic duo, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Leppard' and your name, location and question.

Now's your chance to ask the Leppard guitar question for Phil and Viv you've never seen answered anywhere else; songwriting, gear, playing technique, myths and what it's like to play guitar touring in a band that's sold over 65 million albums worldwide.