Got a question for Alter Bridge? Tell us and win some strings!

Got a question for alter bridge?

TG is interviewing Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy at the Download Festival this month and we're giving you the chance to ask them your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask the hard rock duo, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Alter Bridge' and your name, location and question.

Got a question on gear or soloing for Mark, or something on songwriting for Myles? We want to hear them!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.