Gibson music photography masterclass this weekend

Gibson Guitars is hosting a masterclass with legendary rock photographer Neal Preston as part of the 'Gibson Through The Lens' exhibition at London's British Music Experience on 29 February.

The masterclass will run 4PM to 6PM and entry is free. During the session Neal will talk about his experiences shooting the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Who, Queen, Bruce Springsteen and Marc Bolan.

To gain entry to the masterclass, just email events@britishmusicexperience.com with your name, address and the number of tickets you require (maximum of two per request).

'Gibson Through The Lens' will run until 29 February and features over sixty images from some of the world's most respected music photographer's, including Mick Rock, Baron Wolman, Ross Halfin and Neal Preston.

Among the portraits displayed in the exhibition are images of Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Angus Young, Chuck Berry, Pete Townshend, Slash and Jack White.