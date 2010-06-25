Gibson Guitar days kick off this Saturday

Gibson Guitar is holding a special 'Gibson Day' at guitar stores all over the UK this Saturday (25 June) and the last Saturday of every month throughout 2010.
Essentially, what happens at each 'celebration' will be down to the individual retailers, but everyone that turns up will get the chance to have a go on Gibson and Epiphone guitars and get a free 'Gibson fan' T-shirt to boot.
So it's kind of like a normal day in a music store, but with less frowning shopkeepers present whenever you touch a Gibson.
Helpfully, we've included the full list of participating UK retailers below, but head to the Gibson site if you need more details.
Gibson Guitars Days - UK stores
HW Audio Ltd - 180 - 198 St. Georges Rd, Bolton
Bonners Music - 56 Langney Road, East Sussex
Dawsons - 30 Portland Street, Manchester
Dawsons - 65 Caversham Road, Reading
Hartnoll Guitars - 6-8 College Avenue, Plymouth
The Guitar Store - 62 Commercial Road, Southampton
Electro Music - 82 Copley Road, Doncaster
Kenny's Music - 29-31 Castle Street, Dundee
Absolute Music Solutions - 58 Nuffield Road, Dorset
Gig Gear - Unit 17 & 18 St James Centre, Essex
Wembley Guitar Centre - Unit 8 Metro Trading Centre, Middlesex
HW Music - 7-11 Heatley Street, Preston