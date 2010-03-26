Free Track Fridays: The Week’s Best Free MP3 Downloads

Some require email sign-ups, some your first-born, but

they´re all

free and they´ve all got

guitars in. Maybe you´ll

find something you like…

Edit: STOP THE PRESSES! Last-minute addition from Soulfly!

Soulfly - Rise Of The Fallen (Feat. Greg Puciato of Dillinger Escape Plan)

Well this came out of nowhere! Here's the first we've heard of Soulfly's new album, 'Omen' (due 24 May). It's a neck-cracking, throat-straining, riff-roaring wake-up from the Brazilian metallers.



Max Cavalera's powerful vocals and knack for a 'primitive' riff are all on top form and here they're brilliantly complemented by Greg Puciato's (of Dillinger Escape Plan-fame) own guttural growl.



If You Only Pick One…

The National - Bloodbuzz Ohio

It´s taken years, but following the release of last year´s

definitive American scene compilation, ‘Dark Was The Night´ - which the band instigated

- The National have finally cemented their well-deserved place as modern indie

royalty. This is the first taster of new album ‘High Violet´, due 10 May.

Get The Rest…

Signals - Angst In My Pants

The guys behind this band used to be in The Mae-Shi. This is

a cover of Sparks´

‘Angst In My Pants´, hence the synths, the guitars come in later. Their debut

single ‘Silverfish/What Dreams´ is out on Monday (29 March). You should probably buy that.



Panic Cell - Black Juice

Panic Cell make big, chugging metal tunes reminiscent of SOiL.

Industrial guitars, double-pedalled drums, weird lyrics about some kind of

darkened fruit product, carefully wah-ed solo, it´s all here and it´s all

suitably epic.

Pegasus Bridge - Ribena

A lovely electro-indie ditty about growing up. One for fans

of Black Kids, The Wombats, dancing while being restricted by your skinny jeans

and catchy sing-a-longs.

Wintersleep - New Inheritors

Very well-constructed indie music for the thinking man.

Think Elbow meets They Might Be Giants, or a cooler, more credible Coldplay. I

know, it´s hard, but just try alright?