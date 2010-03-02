Free Track Fridays: The Week’s Best Free MP3 Downloads

Some require email sign-ups, some your first-born,

but

they´re all

free and they´ve all got

guitars in. Maybe

you´ll

find something you like…

If You Only Pick One…

Castrovalva - Tut Tut Tut U F**kin´ Donut (Right click to download)

This is what Free Track Fridays is all about: the chance to

experience new music that you might not come across normally and be reduced to

a blubbering mess by its awesome raw power. It´s like 10 years of your life

condensed into three minutes.

Get The Rest…

The Icarus Line - We Sick

LA´s

coolest post-hardcore outfit return with a scuzzy, darkly-funky number,

indulging in some awesome riffs and atmospheric fuzz and chorus-effects along

the way.

Retribution Gospel Choir - Hide It Away (Right click to download)

A powerful, ambitious, soaring indie anthem from this Low

side-project.

Renegades - Sentimental (Right click to download)

Feeder are back, but better than they were before.

Basically, their record label went under and they thought “Crap this. Let´s

temporarily rename ourselves and go on the rampage playing much better rock

songs than we used to.”

Avi Buffalo - What´s It In For? (Right click to download)

Cracking, psychedelic indie pop that´s catchier than herpes.

Like the Shins, but more eccentric. You know a song´s great when it contains

the lyrics, “You are tiny and your lips are like little pieces of bacon” Nice

Byrds-esque jangling guitars too…

The Moons - Torn Between Two

The Moons write classic pop songs with a 60s soul/psych edge. Paul Weller's a fan and they've got an album, 'Life On Earth' on the way.