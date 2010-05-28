Free Track Friday: The week's best free MP3 downloads

This week we've got free MP3 downloads from Korn, Karma To Burn, Operator Please, The Perfect Crime, Thomas Tantrum and Jurojin.

More Free Track Friday posts

Bonus track!

Korn - Are You Ready To Live?

THIS SONG IS ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 4PM TODAY (28 MAY). So download it quick. This is better than anything Korn have done for a while. It's much rawer than, say, 'Twisted Transistor', which sounded like The Backstreet Boys.

Track of the week

Operator please free mp3 download

Operator Please - Back And Forth

Bouncy pop goodness that should pack you off into the Bank Holiday weekend with a smile on your face. We are particularly in love with that palm-muted picked electric guitar line in the verse.

Get the rest

Karma To Burn - Waiting On The Western World (Right-click to download)

'Appalachian Incantation', the stoner-rock legends first album in nine years was released last month and, with Kyuss' Scott Reed handling production duties, it sounds like they're staying true to their roots.

The Perfect Crime - Hailstones (Right-click to download)

These guys mainly spend their time balancing rage-fuelled outbursts with sublime melodic choruses, much in the vein of Biffy Clyro. Indeed, it's the falsetto vocals on the 'Hailstones' chorus that make the tune.

Thomas Tantrum - The Last Kiss

This jangle-pop four-piece have a second album due to drop in September. In the meantime, here's a hearty dose of their melodic indie goodness.

Jurojin - The Equinox (Right-click to download)

An acoustic-y track from the tribal-types currently causing a bit of a stir in London metal circles. There's some nice guitar work here, both on an acoustic and later with some lead electric. They can whip up a storm on the tabla (an Indian drum) too.