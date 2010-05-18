Free Track Friday: the week's best free MP3 downloads

This week we've got free downloads from the likes of The Black Keys, Buckcherry, Norma Jean, Goldhawks, Free Energy and Savoir Adore.

More Free Track Friday posts

Track of the week...

Black keys free mp3 download

The Black Keys - Ohio

An outtake from their new album 'Brothers' (check out the forthcoming TG202 for a full review of that), 'Ohio' sees the fuzzed-up blues-rock duo in fine creative-fettle. Frankly, if this is what they're leaving out, we can't wait for the full-length.

Get The Rest…

Buckcherry - All Night Long

Yeup, they're back. And they've got a cowbell. Josh Todd has one of the most rock 'n' roll voices in the industry and things ain't too shabby guitar-wise either.

Norma Jean - Leaderless And Self-Enlisted

A powerful new track from their new album, 'Meridional' (due 12 July). It seems that, alongside their Canadian counterparts Cancer Bats, Norma Jean are ensuring metal-core is in very safe hands indeed.

Goldhawks - 1996 (MySpace - scroll down for download)

Big, loud, up-tempo, guitar-pop with a thundering production job that reminds us very much of Ryan Adam's 'Rock n Roll' album.

Free Energy - Free Energy (MySpace - scroll down for download)

Weezer-esque good-time rock moments with a dash of The Ramones and some very tasty guitar solos.

Savoir Adore - Bodies, Gardens and We Talk Like Machines

Not one, but three free tracks! Despite their slightly pretentious name these guys pedal a brand of very accessible, chilled-out melodic-pop that sounds like a cross between The Shins and The xx.