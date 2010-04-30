Free Track Friday: the week's best free MP3 downloads

This week we've got free MP3 downloads from Interpol, Extreme, Violent Soho, Wolf Gang, Joy Formidable and The Like.

More Free Track Friday posts



Track of the week...

Violent soho free mp3 download

Violent Soho - Bombs Over Broadway

In case you didn't know, the grunge revival is now in full swing and Violent Soho are quickly becoming one of our new favourite bands. Huge choruses, colossal guitars, and a DIY punk-rawk attitude typical of the genre's best acts, avoid at your peril.

Get The Rest...

Interpol - Lights

"Ooh we're so dark and film noir, but we're not emo!" Whatevers mate. Anyhoo, it's quite nice to hear from Interpol again though, they've been off the radar for a while and 'Lights' proves they've still got plenty to offer.

Extreme - Decadence Dance (Right click to download)

At over six minutes, this live tune is appropriately titled. It's bloated, over-indulgent and self-celebratory in a way that only late-80s metal can be. Bring on the pinch harmonics!

Wolf Gang - Back To Back

Stoned-hipsters will be swaying to this trippy little tune at boutique festivals all over the UK this summer, but don't let that put you off. It's melodic, sad, slightly angsty and yet somehow still uplifting.

Joy Formidable - Whirring

We like this very much. It's a catchy indie-tune with a driving guitar-led chorus, but it's not boring and it makes us feel happy inside.

The Like - Fair Game

Imagine if The Strokes were a girl-group raised on 60s pop in the 90s, well that might sound like this. One for fans on American indie movies and geek-chique. Were there enough decadal reference points?