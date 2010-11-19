Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from Trash Talk, British Sea Power and more

This week we've got free MP3 downloads for all the family from Trash Talk, British Sea Power, Middle Class Rut and Shimmering Stars. Streams where available.

**Track of the week**

Trash talk free mp3 download

The title track of the album of the band that everyone started calling 'incendiary' this year, which, to be fair, is a pretty accurate description. A tune to inspire student riots.

**Get the rest**

Middle Class Rut - Thought I Was

Sounding not unlike Zeus playing Zeppelin covers, guitarist Zack Lopez has mastered his octave pedal, meaning that this two-piece's swaggering rock is gosh-darn huge.

British Sea Power - Living Is So Easy

The cult band return with their new album 'Valhalla Dancehall' on 10 January, but until then you'll just have to make do with this teaser track. AND LIKE IT.

Shimmering Stars - I'm Gonna Try

The band name is a bit 'My Little Pony', but their tunes are the best thing to hit the beach since Halle Berry in that crap Bond film. Or Daniel Craig in that good Bond film, if you're of that persuasion.