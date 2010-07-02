Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from High On Fire, Of Montreal and more

With free MP3 downloads from High On Fire, Of Montreal, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, School Of Seven Bells and Dead Confederate, this week sees probably one of the best collections we've ever had on Free Track Friday.

Not every band here is a big name - though there are a few you may recognise - but they are all making great guitar music and they're all FREE!

**Track of the week**

High on fire free mp3 download

Image: Taija Lynn

Few guitarists pack as much consistent 'awesome' into their music as Matt Pike from High On Fire. Steeped in authenticity, the former Sleep man seems to be able to constantly turn out mahoosive metal riffs, as is clearly evidenced on this previously-unreleased cut from their 'Snakes For The Divine' sessions. (H.O.F. are number six on the page)

**Get the rest**

Wailing synths and trippy vocals ("I won't forget how you kissed me strange to prove you were mythical/ Oh my coquet, you used my voice as your earthly vehicle") soar over some lovely fuzz guitar/bass action. A nice bit of psychedelia for a Friday.

Dead 'Fed are one of those bands that seem to quietly bubble away under the surface, before occasionally popping up every now and again to surprise everyone. The appropriately-titled, 'Giving It All Away' is perked up by a guest spot from the one and only J. Mascis (of Dinosaur Jr.), who rips an awesome solo at the end.

They sound like a bunch of mentals that jump around hilltops in white sheets, but there's an undeniable sense of euphoria present in this song. And what's that wailing sound? Guitar or keyboard? It's great whatever it is. Also, if you like this, they're streaming their new album 'Disconnect From Desire' in full on their website.

That band that you forgot you liked. 'Morning Light' starts off life as a mournful, bare-bones acoustic and vocal tune and, within three minutes and 29 seconds, somehow manages to completely reverse this position .

