Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from Badly Drawn Boy, Foxy Shazam and more!

Another shot from the pop crock. This week we've got free MP3 downloads from Badly Drawn Boy, Foxy Shazam, Japanese Voyeurs and Apocalyptica.

**Track of the week**

Badly drawn boy free mp3 download

Damon Gough never seems to get the praise he deserves, but nevertheless he continues to write fantastic songs. Check out this raw, but really, really good demo from his new album 'It's What I'm Thinking' and included on his new free EP.

**Get the rest**

Foxy Shazam - Wanna Be Angel

Our new favourite band that we didn't want to like, Foxy Shazam are more infectious than the guys from 'Jersey Shore'. Check out this cut from their self-titled album (reviewed in Total Guitar issue 207) and tell us that Queen-influenced twisted soul-pop isn't the best thing since Domino's Two For Tuesdays.

Japanese Voyeurs - Smother Me

The always disconcerting Japanese Voyeurs have unveiled the first track from their forthcoming debut album (due early 2011) and it's sounding awesomely dark. We're betting that when they were kids, their bedrooms were like Sid's in 'Toy Story'.

Apocalyptica - At The Gates Of Manala (Right-click to download)

A complex string-led instrumental from Finnish 'cello metal' band Apocalyptica. If you're wondering where Manala is, the band are likely referring to the name given to the underworld in Finnish mythology. Now don't go saying that TG never taught you anything about Scandinavian folklore.