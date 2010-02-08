Free MP3: North Atlantic Oscillation ‘Cell Count’

North Atlantic Oscillation will release a new single ‘Drawing

Maps From Memory´ on 8 March, two weeks ahead of their album, ‘Grappling Hooks´

(due 22 March, if you´re bad at calendars).

They´re a weirdly-named awesome band that you may not have

heard yet and they delight in mixing things up a bit, drawing on elements of

Sigur Ros and Radiohead and blending them with bits of straightforward chunky

rock bands. Metaphorically speaking, they are the Yorkie Raisin & Biscuit of

the music world.

If you are left slightly baffled by this, admittedly,

slightly baffling description then you should just check them out for yourself

at one of the following tour dates or by downloading the free MP3 of ‘Cell

Count´ from their website.

North

Atlantic Oscillation 2010 UK

Tour Dates

13 February - London Carnivalle

21 February - Glasgow Nice´n´Sleazys (supporting Xiu

Xiu)

3 March -

London

Barfly (The Fly Presents…)

22 March

- London Lexington

(album launch presented by Sonic Cathedral)

23 March

- Bristol Louisiana

24 March

- Manchester

Ruby Lounge

25 March

- Leeds Cockpit

26 March

- Edinburgh

Sneaky Petes

27 March

- Glasgow

Captains Rest



North Atlantic Oscillation 'Cell Count' Video