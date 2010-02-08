Free MP3: North Atlantic Oscillation ‘Cell Count’

North Atlantic Oscillation will release a new single ‘Drawing
Maps From Memory´ on 8 March, two weeks ahead of their album, ‘Grappling Hooks´
(due 22 March, if you´re bad at calendars).
They´re a weirdly-named awesome band that you may not have
heard yet and they delight in mixing things up a bit, drawing on elements of
Sigur Ros and Radiohead and blending them with bits of straightforward chunky
rock bands. Metaphorically speaking, they are the Yorkie Raisin & Biscuit of
the music world.
If you are left slightly baffled by this, admittedly,
slightly baffling description then you should just check them out for yourself
at one of the following tour dates or by downloading the free MP3 of ‘Cell
Count´ from their website.
North
Atlantic Oscillation 2010 UK
Tour Dates
13 February - London Carnivalle
21 February - Glasgow Nice´n´Sleazys (supporting Xiu
Xiu)
3 March -
London
Barfly (The Fly Presents…)
22 March
- London Lexington
(album launch presented by Sonic Cathedral)
23 March
- Bristol Louisiana
24 March
- Manchester
Ruby Lounge
25 March
- Leeds Cockpit
26 March
- Edinburgh
Sneaky Petes
27 March
- Glasgow
Captains Rest
North Atlantic Oscillation 'Cell Count' Video