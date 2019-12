Roadrunner Records has announced that at 4pm today fans will be able to download a brand new Korn song, 'Are You Ready To Live?', from their website.

The free MP3 is taken from the band's forthcoming album, 'Korn III - Remember Who You Are' (released 12 July) and will be available for just 24 hours.

UPDATE: The 'Are You Ready To Live?' MP3 give away has been delayed until 4pm GMT 27 May.

Fans of the group can also stream their new single, 'Oildale' (out 4 July), on the band's MySpace page.