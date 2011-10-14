Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar: Unboxed
Boxed up
This month's TG features the full exclusive story behind the Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar. We've received the only available model in the UK. This is what it looks like up close
It's the guitar that Nirvana fans have been waiting for and we brought you an exclusive first look at the Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar last month, which explained the instrument's key features.
These photos were taken when we first got our hands on the new signature model and should give you an idea of what you can expect an off-the-shelf model to look like.
For the full exclusive story behind Kurt's original and the new Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar, see Total Guitar issue 220 (on sale now until 30 October).
Case and box
The package
The body
Vibrato (unattached)
Vibrato (attached)
Electronics
Electronics (continued)
Bridge
Relic details
Aged hardware
Neck plate
Kurt's Fender logo
