Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar signature guitar announced

Image 1 of 6 Due to be available in both left and right-handed models Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar signature model Image 2 of 6 The nitrocellulose lacquer has been aged to reflect the beaten finish of Kurt's guitar. The Finish Image 3 of 6 Among the modifications are a second volume control and a three-position toggle switch. Electronics Image 4 of 6 DiMarzio PAF and DiMarzio Super Distortion humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions respectively. Pickups Image 5 of 6 Also unusual is the guitar's Strat sized headstock, complete with non-period-correct 'spaghetti' Fender logo. Headstock Image 6 of 6 Featuring a black chrome Gotoh bridge and a functioning vibrato (vibrato arm not pictured). Bridge and Tailpiece Check out Total Guitar magazine issue 220 (on sale 3 October), where we'll be bringing you the exclusive full story behind the guitar, including the first pictures and interviews with those involved in its development....

Fender is due to release a Kurt Cobain Jaguar signature model in time for the 20th Anniversary of Nirvana's 'Nevermind'. Check out the teaser video and exclusive first images below.

September marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Nirvana's 'Nevermind', and Fender has decided to mark the occasion by launching the Kurt Cobain Jaguar.

Read more: Keeley Eddie Heinzelman Signature Vibe o Verb Workstation

The new model is based on Kurt's iconic 1965 Fender Jaguar, which was used throughout the 'Nevermind' touring period.

Kurt's guitar featured substantial modifications, carried out by its previous owner, which Fender has incorporated on the tribute model.

These include DiMarzio PAF and DiMarzio Super Distortion humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions respectively, as well as a second volume control, a black three-position toggle switch and black chrome Gotoh bridge.

Also unusual is the guitar's Strat sized headstock, complete with non-period-correct 'spaghetti' Fender logo. The nitrocellulose lacquer has been aged to reflect the beaten finish of Kurt's guitar.

The Kurt Cobain Jaguar will be available in both left and right-handed models and will be priced at £1,307.

Check out Total Guitar magazine issue 220 (on sale 3 October), where we'll be bringing you the exclusive full story behind the guitar, including the first pictures and interviews with those involved in its development.