DragonForce part ways with singer – and open auditions to fans!

UK power metal kings DragonForce have split with their singer ZP Theart citing “insurmountable differences of musical opinion.”



While this is probably bad news for most DragonForce fans, it does mean that one lucky blighter will get the chance to take up the vocal-mantle for the band and they´re opening auditions to the general public.



Fans are being asked to video themselves performing to one of two supplied backing tracks ('The Last Journey Home' or 'Through The Fire And The Flames') and those who wish to throw their cap in the ring should be “powerful melodic singers”, according toguitarist Herman Li.



The band have created this dedicated instructional page on their website, so best start there if you're serious, or just curious.



