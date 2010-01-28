Disc Problems On Vista? Read this...

Q. I'm having trouble playing the TG cover disc through Windows Vista. What's going on?

A. We've had reports of some readers who can't run the video content on the disc using Microsoft's new operating system, Vista.



Vista can run in either 32 bit - same as XP - or 64 bit, the all new upgrade of the old 32 bit XP platform.





Unfortunately a lot of software won't run in 64 bit. Apparently Vista 64 users can't even view videos on Youtube, so draw your own conclusions from that.





Our disc uses Flash player and Quicktime format to run the video content. Unfortunately Adobe - who produce the Flash player software - don't offer 64 bit support. And Quicktime is by Apple, and thus doesn't come as standard on most PCs, although there is a free-to-download PC version.





So all we can do is refer those of you who are having trouble to the available updates/downloads below for Adobe Flash Player and Quicktime, and point you to the Adobe forum for any potential fixes for the flash player.





Finally, while Vista 64 is capable of running in the 'old' 32 bit mode, we don't advise you to change to 32 because it's bloody hard and requires a full reinstall of the operating system.





Quicktime update: www.apple.com/quicktime/download/







Flash player: www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/ (type 'Vista 64' in the search bar)





Flash player forum: http://www.adobe.com/cfusion/webforums/forum/categories.cfm?catid=184&forumid=44

