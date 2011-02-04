British Guitar Academy launches this weekend

The British Guitar Academy (BGA) has announced details of two inaugural masterclass events taking place at The Court Theatre in Tring, Hertfordshire on 5 and 12 February.

Brainchild of Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery says the aim of the classes is to "concentrate not just on technique but also creativity and individuality".

Rothery told press: "There is something very special about British guitarists… We've produced some of the finest and most individual musicians and music in the history of pop and rock. My idea with the BGA was to bring together some of Britain's top guitarists to pass on their hard won knowledge and experience to a wider audience through a series of workshops and masterclasses."

Each masterclass session will feature four 45-minute talks from a variety of professional guitarists with a focus on writing, recording, touring and advanced playing techniques.

Line-up for 5 February 2011:

Steve Rothery

Guitarist with Marillion & The Wishing Tree

Aziz Ibrahim

Guitarist with Simply Red, The Stone Roses, Ian Brown and Asia

Dave Foster

Guitarist with Mr So & So and a solo artist

Michael Casswell

Guitarist with Brian May band, Cozy Powell band, Tony Hadley, Ronan Keating. Guitar instructor at the Brighton Institute of Modern Music, Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford & Lick Library

Line-up for 12 February 2011:

Steve Rothery

Guitarist with Marillion

Matt Prior

Guitarist/producer with Bonnie Tyler and TV & film music composer

Rob Harris

Guitarist with Jamiroquai, Mark Owen (Take That), Kylie Minogue and Beverley Knight

Dan Steinhardt

Guitarist with Tin Spirits, developer of the Gig Rig pedal switching system and acknowledged tone guru

Tickets cost £30 for each masterclass and doors open at 1.30pm. Head to www.britishguitaracademy.com for more information.