BluesFest 2012: Ronnie Wood and Mick Taylor onboard

The organisers of last year's London BluesFest have announced the first names for the 2012 event (among them Ronnie Wood and Van Morrison) and an expansion to Manchester venues.

Chief among concern to guitarists is probably Ronnie Wood, who will be playing a set of Chess Records classics (think Chuck Berry, Little Walter etc).

Among the other names announced are Mick Taylor (also of The Rolling Stones-fame), blues guitar maestro Robert Cray, Eric Bibb, George Benson, plus Matt Schofield and Warren Haynes (with Gov't Mule), who have both featured in TG's video guest lessons.

Other, less guitar-centric, but probably still quite important names include Van Morrison, Tom Jones and Hugh Lawrie.

The shows all take place between 26 June and 6 July, but not all acts will be appearing in both cities. You can check out the full dates below.

Tickets for the above dual city, blues extravaganza are on sale now from www.bluesfest.co.uk. Expect to hear from a LOT of people who's babies have left them.

26 June - The Robert Cray Band - Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

26 June - John Hiatt - Hmv Ritz, Manchester

27 June - John Hiatt - Under The Bridge, London

27 June - Eric Bibb - Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

28 June - Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - Hmv Ritz, Manchester

28 June - George Benson - Royal Albert Hall, London

29 June - Van Morrison: Sings The Blues - Hmv Hammersmith Apollo, London

29 June - Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

29 June - JJ Grey & Mofro - 100 Club, London

30 June - Ronnie Wood & Friends: The Chess Records Story - Hmv Hammersmith Apollo, London

30 June - Brand New Heavies - Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

30 June - Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires - Under The Bridge, London

30 June - George Benson - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

1 July - Tom Jones - Hmv Hammersmith Apollo, London

1 July - Hugh Laurie - The Lowry, Manchester

2 July - Hugh Laurie - Hmv Hammersmith Apollo, London

3 July - Gov't Mule - Hmv Ritz, Manchester

4 July - Gov't Mule - Under The Bridge, London

6 July - Mick Taylor & Very Special Guest - Under The Bridge, London