Blues Legend Peter Green Films First Ever Web Session: Watch It Here!

Legendary blues guitarist Peter Green has recorded his first ever webisode - a one-off, two song session you can view below.



Not only is it the first time he has ever filmed a session for the web, it's also the first time many people have seen him play in years!





The session marks the release of Green's 4CD deluxe box set, Peter Green: The Anthology, which is out on 27th October.





The set contains essential Peter Green music drawn from all stages of his career. From his first tentative recordings with the likes of Peter Bardens and John Mayall, it moves through the genesis of Fleetwood Mac and the band's many classic blues recordings including 'Ramblin' Pony' and 'Black Magic Woman', through to the best of his later solo work and Splinter Group recordings.





Quite simply, this is the ultimate Peter Green collection - a special release befitting a special musician and songwriter who is rightly one of the most revered blues guitarists of all time.





Oasis' Noel Gallagher says of Green: "With all due respect to the other great British blues artists, Peter Green is THE man. End of." And BB King described his playing thusly: "He has the sweetest tone I ever heard; he was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”



