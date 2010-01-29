Aria Release Football Guitar For 2010 World Cup

Check out

Aria

's Goldrush 2010 guitar in commemoration of this year's football World Cup...

When the worlds of football and music collide, the results

usually need to be quickly dispatched (preferably with a shovel to back off

the head). Fortunately, Aria has decided to celebrate this year´s World Cup a

little differently…

Yup, the monstrosity/beauty (depending on your

tastes/eyesight) that you are currently gazing at is the Aria Gold Rush 2010.

Along with an alder body, a rosewood fingerboard and mini-stacked humbucker

there is a built-in amplifier and speaker (powered by nine-volt battery), presumably so

you can blast out the tunes on the terrace…

All of this can be yours for only £250.