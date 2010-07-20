2010 Mercury Prize nominations announced

The Barclaycard Mercury Prize nominations have been announced and there are a couple of great guitar bands in the running. The winner will be announced on 7 September during a live broadcast on BBC2.

TG is chuffed to see Biffy Clyro getting a well-deserved tip of the cap. They're a good old-fashioned slow-burning success story and could well pull an "Elbow" (not in the muscular sense) if they win it.

In addition, the nu-folk stylings of Laura Marling, Mumford & Sons and Villagers also make up a significant chunk of the nominees.

Bookies William Hill have proclaimed it the closest race ever, with favourites The xx (and Dizzee Rascal) on 4/1. Biffy's in joint-third with 8/1, whereas new act Villagers represent a good wildcard bet, on at 10/1. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Barclaycard Mercury Prize nominees

Biffy Clyro 'Only Revolutions'

Corinne Bailey Rae 'The Sea'

Dizzee Rascal 'Tongue N' Cheek'

Foals 'Total Life Forever'

I Am Kloot 'Sky At Night'

Kit Downes Trio 'Golden'

Laura Marling 'I Speak Because I Can'

Mumford & Sons 'Sigh No More'

Paul Weller 'Wake Up the Nation'

The xx 'xx'

Villagers 'Becoming a Jackal'

Wild Beasts 'Two Dancers'