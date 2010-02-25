Zakk Wylde: Nunenmacher ‘welcome back at any time’

Zakk Wylde has left the door open for Craig Nunenmacher to return to Black Label Society.

The man-mountain guitarist told Rhythm´s sister magazine Classic Rock that Nunenmacher left on good terms.

He said: “He wants to try some other music ideas, but I've told him that he's welcome back any time. That's the thing with this band. People come in, drink as much as they can, throw up, make some cash and then move on — but everyone's told they can return when they want.”

Wylde also revealed that it was Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell that suggested Will Hunt as Nunenmacher´s replacement.